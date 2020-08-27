Hagens Berman, Whitfield, Lieff To Lead Evenflo Car Seat MDL

Law360 (August 27, 2020, 4:12 PM EDT) -- Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP, Whitfield Bryson LLP and Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein LLP will co-lead a multidistrict suit consolidated in Massachusetts that claims Evenflo Co. Inc.'s car seats are putting kids in danger. The trio of firms beat out Robins Kaplan LLP for the top spot in an order filed by U.S. District Judge Denise J. Casper on Thursday. The order, which primarily outlines rules for billing expenses for the lawyers as the suit plays out, also appointed Boston firm Shapiro Haber & Urmy LLP, whose offices are just steps from the federal courthouse, as liaison counsel. Judge Casper...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS