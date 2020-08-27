Hagens Berman Must Face Legal Malpractice Suit In Pa.

Law360 (August 27, 2020, 7:09 PM EDT) -- Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP must face a former client's claims that the firm misled her on her chances to win a suit over the drug thalidomide in Pennsylvania federal court, a judge ruled Wednesday, rejecting the firm's argument that the court lacked jurisdiction over the case. Minnesota resident Carolyn Sampson has claimed that Hagens Berman, its attorney Steve W. Berman and Waters Kraus & Paul LLP attorney Kay Gunderson Reeves promised a swift victory on claims that lifelong disabilities she had suffered were caused by her mother's use of thalidomide while pregnant. But the underlying case ultimately didn't pan out,...

