Cable Cos. Ask DC Circ. To Halt Next Step In C-Band Reorg

Law360 (August 27, 2020, 9:11 PM EDT) -- A trade group representing small and rural cable system operators asked the D.C. Circuit on Thursday to halt the next step in the Federal Communications Commission's C-Band spectrum auction plan, saying cable companies are being forced to choose between two inadequate reimbursement options as compensation for vacating portions of the band. The agency is rushing companies to pick between full reimbursement for the actual costs of migrating their earth stations to the remaining portion of the band or accepting an upfront lump-sum amount for migration expenses, ACA Connects told the court. Rather than simply migrating their earth stations, the lump-sum funds can also be used to modernize cable system...

