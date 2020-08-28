PharmaCann's Chicago Dispensary Scuttled By Neighbors

Law360 (August 28, 2020, 7:45 PM EDT) -- A zoning board in Chicago voted to reject cannabis company PharmaCann's request to open a dispensary in the city's tony Gold Coast neighborhood after a 12-hour hearing where hundreds of residents and businesses argued against the pot shop's opening. At the meeting of Chicago's Zoning Board of Appeals on Aug. 21, a battle between the company and an organized group of Gold Coast neighbors, restaurants and local politicians came to a head when the board rejected PharmaCann's bid for a special use permit to operate the dispensary. The Zoom hearing involved several fact and expert witnesses, and more than 200 residents...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS