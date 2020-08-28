Judge Won't Rethink Sanctioning Atty, Co. In Shire IP Dispute

Law360 (August 28, 2020, 9:00 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge won't reconsider ordering a psychiatrist's company and its attorney to pay nearly $134,000 in sanctions following a now-dismissed suit against Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. unit Shire LLC and BakerHostetler, finding they failed to give her a compelling reason to change her mind. The statutes and legal precedent that LCS Group LLC, attorney Stephen M. Lobbin and his former law firm put forward for the court to reconsider the sanctions were "neither controlling nor persuasive" for U.S. District Judge Analisa Torres, who on Thursday stuck with her original position in the matter. "The cited authorities merely confirm the result in this...

