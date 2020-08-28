NY Appeals Court Reverses Halt Of Manhattan Towers Project

Law360 (August 28, 2020, 9:34 PM EDT) -- A New York appeals court has overturned a decision from last year that blocked a four-tower luxury development in the Two Bridges neighborhood of Manhattan from moving forward, finding a lower judge improperly found the project required a special permit. The unanimous appeals court decision Thursday ruled against Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer and the New York City Council, which filed the present challenge to the planned high-rise project that includes four towers at three sites in the area near the Brooklyn Bridge and Manhattan Bridge. The four-judge panel reversed an August 2019 ruling that invalidated approval of the project by...

