Cloud Platform Fastly Concealed TikTok Ties, Investor Claims

Law360 (August 27, 2020, 9:42 PM EDT) -- An investor in the cloud platform provider Fastly filed a securities suit in California federal court on Thursday alleging the company concealed for months that its largest customer was the Chinese company behind the embattled social media app TikTok. Investor Marcos Betancourt's lawsuit takes issue with statements Fastly Inc. made in regulatory filings on May 6, saying they failed to disclose that ByteDance, the owner and operator of TikTok, was the company's "main customer" despite the intense scrutiny TikTok was facing from U.S. officials over national security concerns. Fastly disclosed during its second-quarter earnings call on Aug. 5 that ByteDance was...

