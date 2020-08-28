Ga. Court Says Child Born Abroad To Gay Couple Is US Citizen

Law360 (August 28, 2020, 8:07 PM EDT) -- A federal court in Atlanta held Thursday that a gay couple's 2-year-old daughter is an American citizen, the latest in a series of court rulings against the U.S. Department of State's policy making it harder for same-sex couples to pass citizenship on to their children born abroad. U.S. District Judge Michael L. Brown found that the child, who was born in England through a surrogate to two married U.S. citizen fathers, is entitled to birthright citizenship, after the State Department denied her a passport and treated her birth as "out of wedlock" since she isn't related biologically to both of her...

