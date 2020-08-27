Dodge Ram Owners Say Trucks Burst Into 'Catastrophic Fires'

Law360 (August 27, 2020, 10:52 PM EDT) -- Fiat Chrysler Automobiles on Thursday was hit with a proposed class action claiming its Dodge Ram 1500 trucks contain a defect that causes vehicle fires, a dangerous problem that the automaker knows about but hasn't adequately addressed, according to the suit filed in Michigan federal court. According to the complaint, affected vehicles include the 2014-2019 Dodge Ram 1500 and 1500 Classic trucks equipped with the 3.0L EcoDiesel engine. A "grossly defective" exhaust gas recirculation cooler is the culprit, the truck owners claimed. The defect has led to "catastrophic fires" and sudden power losses, the four named plaintiffs said, outlining scary incidents...

