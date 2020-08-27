Calif AG Must Face Chamber's Challenge To Prop 65 Warnings

Law360 (August 27, 2020, 10:10 PM EDT) -- California's attorney general lost a bid Thursday to kill a suit by the California Chamber of Commerce, which challenged a requirement under Proposition 65 that certain businesses post warnings about the cancer risk associated with a chemical found in coffee and other foods. U.S. District Judge Kimberly J. Mueller said the chamber can go forward with its suit over the requirement to post warnings about acrylamide, a carcinogen found in some food items including coffee, potato chips and cookies. Judge Mueller, sitting in Sacramento, shot down Attorney General Xavier Becerra's request to dismiss the case based on challenges to the chamber's...

