Nine West Ch. 11 Fraud And Enrichment Claims Tossed In NY

Law360 (August 28, 2020, 4:00 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge has dismissed more than $1.1 billion in fraudulent transfer and unjust enrichment claims against shareholders, officers and directors of women's clothing retailer Nine West, ending a group of lawsuits filed by a Chapter 11 litigation trustee and creditors of the company. In his opinion Thursday, U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff said the payments are protected by the safe harbor provisions included in Section 546(e) of the federal Bankruptcy Code, which allows for settlement payments to be made to holders of stock if made by or through a qualifying financial institution. The stockholder defendants and insiders had...

