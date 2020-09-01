TCPA Suits Batter Cannabis Industry, With No End In Sight

Law360 (September 1, 2020, 10:34 PM EDT) -- Cannabis companies are increasingly targeted by lawsuits accusing them of contacting consumers with unwanted texts and calls, and attorneys working with the industry say an upcoming U.S. Supreme Court case on robocalls doesn't give a reason to believe the trend will stop. Well-known multistate operators like Curaleaf and less recognizable names like Hydroponics Inc. are among the dozens of companies that have been named in proposed class actions brought in recent months by consumers who say they're receiving messages that violate the Telephone Consumer Protection Act. It's a situation caused in part by regulations limiting cannabis advertising, as well as the...

