One Kings Lane Workers Allege Pregnancy Bias in New Suit

Law360 (August 28, 2020, 3:50 PM EDT) -- Two pregnant employees of interior design brand One Kings Lane were furloughed just weeks before they were set to take approved maternity leave when private equity firm CSC Generation acquired the company in April, they alleged in a new lawsuit. According to the suit filed Thursday in Manhattan federal court by marketing director Katherine Marinaro and interior designer Whitney van der Does, the companies and CEO Justin Yoshimura violated the Family and Medical Leave Act and both New York City and state human rights laws when they denied the previously approved leave and furloughed the two successful, third-trimester employees. The workers...

