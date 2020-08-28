Chipotle Wins Pause To Seek Justices' Say In OT Suit

Law360 (August 28, 2020, 1:46 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit has agreed to freeze its April decision giving hundreds of Chipotle employees a second crack at keeping their collective certification on overtime claims, providing the popular burrito chain a chance to ask the high court to weigh in. The panel granted the stay in a one-sentence order Wednesday, overruling objections from the employees, who had argued they've already waited nearly eight years to resolve their allegations for overtime pay. The more than 500 workers attached to the case added that "reasonable haste is especially important given the ongoing and unprecedented pandemic," which they said has severely hobbled the...

