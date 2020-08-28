North Dakota To Join Tribal Land Ownership Dispute

Law360 (August 28, 2020, 3:59 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal court has ruled that North Dakota may become a party in a tribe's suit against the Trump administration over ownership of land along the Missouri River, finding that the federal government may not adequately represent the state in litigation. Although the federal government is arguing the land at issue belongs to the state government, U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson said Thursday that the North Dakota Attorney General's Office has sufficiently shown that the U.S. Department of Interior may not adequately represent the state's interest in maintaining ownership of a portion of land beneath the Missouri Riverbed within...

