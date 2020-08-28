Biz Group Looks To Revive Fight Against Seattle Benefits Law

Law360 (August 28, 2020, 6:45 PM EDT) -- An advocacy group for large employers has asked the Ninth Circuit for another shot at challenging a Seattle ordinance to improve hotel workers' access to affordable health care, arguing a lower court should have found the ordinance was trumped by the Employee Retirement Income Security Act. The ERISA Industry Committee asked the Ninth Circuit in its opening brief Thursday to reverse the district court's decision tossing its suit, which claims ERISA preempts Seattle Municipal Code 14.28. Annette Guarisco Fildes, ERIC's president and CEO, said in a statement Thursday that the organization "appreciates the city of Seattle's efforts to ensure workers have...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS