Norwegian Co. Must Turn Over Docs In Cuban Dock Row

Law360 (August 28, 2020, 8:51 PM EDT) -- Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings must turn over documents related to its use of a dock in the Port of Havana after a Florida magistrate judge found its objections to discovery pertaining to other Cuban ports to be "oversimplified." U.S. Magistrate Judge Lauren F. Louis weighed in Thursday on Havana Docks Corp.'s request to dig deeper to determine whether Norwegian Cruise Line had a range of docking options in Cuba and simply chose Havana Docks' former property because the location was desirable for its customers. Havana Docks is currently in litigation with Norwegian and three other cruise lines to hold them liable...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS