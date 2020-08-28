Jury Awards More Than $720K In Trucking Crash Trial

Law360 (August 28, 2020, 8:35 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal jury has awarded more than $720,000 to a man who sued a trucking company over permanent injuries he suffered after one of its drivers backed a big rig out onto a highway and hit his vehicle. Interstate Express Inc. is on the hook for Wednesday's $728,875 verdict in favor of Alfonso Parra, which also includes nearly $200,000 for his wife. Parra had alleged that in February 2016, a trucker working for Interstate Express was distracted and failed to stop while backing out onto a Texas highway where Parra was driving. The jury's verdict includes nearly $534,000 for Parra's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS