Herbalife Inks $123M Deal Over China Bribery Charges

Law360 (August 28, 2020, 11:51 AM EDT) -- Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. on Friday entered into a deferred prosecution agreement with the U.S. government and agreed to pay $123 million to resolve charges it violated the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act by bribing officials in China in order to obtain business. Herbalife Nutrition on Friday agreed to pay $123 million to resolve charges that it violated the FCPA by bribing officials in China. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes) During a morning video conference with U.S. District Judge Gregory Woods in New York, Herbalife general counsel Henry Wang agreed to waive indictment on the company's behalf and entered a plea of not guilty to a...

