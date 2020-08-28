Texas Justices Pass On Ex-NFL Star's Injury Fight With Texans

Law360 (August 28, 2020, 4:45 PM EDT) -- The Texas Supreme Court on Friday declined to hear a lawsuit from two-time NFL Pro Bowl linebacker DeMeco Ryans alleging the Houston Texans are responsible for the shoddy field conditions that led to his career-ending injury, leaving in place an appeals ruling sending the case to arbitration. Ryans, who played for the Texans and the Philadelphia Eagles, argued that the First Court of Appeals improperly kicked his case to arbitration last year based on "presumptions" and created a conflict with its sister court in Houston, the Fourteenth Court of Appeals, which has held that compelling arbitration based on "incomplete documents" is...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS