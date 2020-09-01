Weinstein Accusers Label New Ch. 11 Deal As 'More Offensive'

Law360 (September 1, 2020, 5:15 PM EDT) -- Convicted sexual predator Harvey Weinstein's bankrupt former studio proposed a revised and smaller settlement for his victims and others on Tuesday, in an amended Chapter 11 plan for liquidation in Delaware that critics have already branded as "offensive." The Weinstein Company Holdings LLC's revised plan would allocate $17.1 million for a "sexual misconduct claims" class out of $35.2 million committed to the estate by insurers. Victims would receive payouts from the $17.1 million fund through a "channeling" process, with shares of the fund reduced for those who refused to release Harvey Weinstein from further claims. Also proposed in the plan before...

