Judge Says CRT Buyers Can't Ax $500M Deal In Price-Fix MDL

Law360 (August 28, 2020, 9:04 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has refused to allow two coalitions of indirect buyers of cathode ray tubes to derail the approval of more than $500 million worth of price-fixing settlements, asserting he "has now pointed out more than once" that the objectors were excluded from the settlement class and therefore lacked standing to contest the deals. U.S. District Judge Jon S. Tigar ruled Thursday that the snubbed CRT buyers — who maintained they were wrongly left out of the negotiating process in the yearslong multidistrict litigation — have not demonstrated they have "significantly protectable interest" to intervene to appeal the deal's final...

