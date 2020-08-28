Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Judge Says CRT Buyers Can't Ax $500M Deal In Price-Fix MDL

Law360 (August 28, 2020, 9:04 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has refused to allow two coalitions of indirect buyers of cathode ray tubes to derail the approval of more than $500 million worth of price-fixing settlements, asserting he "has now pointed out more than once" that the objectors were excluded from the settlement class and therefore lacked standing to contest the deals.

U.S. District Judge Jon S. Tigar ruled Thursday that the snubbed CRT buyers — who maintained they were wrongly left out of the negotiating process in the yearslong multidistrict litigation — have not demonstrated they have "significantly protectable interest" to intervene to appeal the deal's final...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!