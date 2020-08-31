Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Vi-Jon Wants Hand Sanitizer False Ad Suit Wiped Out

Law360 (August 31, 2020, 1:51 PM EDT) -- Germ-X maker Vi-Jon Inc. is asking a California federal court to throw out a proposed class action claiming that its hand sanitizers are falsely advertised as being able to kill 99.99% of all known germs, saying the products' labels clearly narrow that claim to germs commonly found on the hands.

In a motion filed Thursday, Vi-Jon slammed the suit by Anthony Moreno, saying a reasonable consumer would not interpret the 99.99% claim in a vacuum, but would follow the asterisk on the front label to the back, which states that it works on 99.99% of "many common harmful germs and bacteria."...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!