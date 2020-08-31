Womble Bond Dickinson Adds 2 Real Estate Finance Attys

Law360 (August 31, 2020, 4:39 PM EDT) -- Womble Bond Dickinson added to its financial services team two real estate lending and development specialists from Poyner Spruill LLP and Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP. Womble announced Thursday that it nabbed former Poyner partner Paul M. Fogleman as a partner in its Raleigh, North Carolina, office and former Nelson Mullins partner Vanessa G. Morris as of counsel in Atlanta, both for its capital markets group. Both started with Womble in August. Fogleman and Morris typically represent banks and other lenders in large commercial real estate projects including university student and mixed-family housing as well as mixed-use developments. Fogleman recently...

