Immigrants, States Say Wolf Lacks Authority To Limit DACA

Law360 (August 28, 2020, 12:42 PM EDT) -- Young immigrants and states lobbed the first legal challenges Friday to the Trump administration's latest attempt to roll back DACA, claiming that acting U.S. Department of Homeland Security chief Chad Wolf was illegally appointed and lacked the authority to end the immigration program. In a proposed class action, advocacy organization Make the Road New York and nine young immigrants urged a federal court in Brooklyn to strike down Wolf's July memo scaling back the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, an Obama-era program that gives work permits and deportation relief to young unauthorized immigrants. Citing a recent congressional watchdog report finding...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS