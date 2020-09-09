Stephenson Harwood Snags Commodities Partner In London

Law360 (September 9, 2020, 6:58 PM EDT) -- Stephenson Harwood LLP has welcomed a new partner with commodities expertise in its London office, according to an announcement from the firm. Emma Skakle, who comes from Clyde & Co. LLP, has broad experience representing clients in arbitration in London, according to the release, and is expected to strengthen the firm's maritime and international trade practice. She has represented clients before the London Maritime Arbitrators Association, International Chamber of Commerce and London Court of International Arbitration, among other venues. Skakle also has mediation experience and has appeared before the English High Court. "We are thrilled to be joined by a lawyer of...

