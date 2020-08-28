GM Says Calif. Case Doesn't Help Fla. Brake Defect Suit

Law360 (August 28, 2020, 4:48 PM EDT) -- General Motors told a Florida federal judge Friday that an Alachua County driver cannot leverage a recent California decision to keep alive his proposed class action alleging Cadillac, Chevrolet and GMC vehicles had defective braking systems that even a 2019 recall didn't fix. General Motors LLC said in a court filing that the Central District of California's Aug. 17 decision keeping alive another case, Peckerar v. General Motors, involving similar brake defect allegations doesn't help plaintiff Jason Compton's suit in Florida because the California decision was all wrong. In the California case, U.S. District Judge Dolly M. Gee rejected GM's motion...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS