'ER' Actress' Mom Says Calif. Police Killed Her Sick Daughter

Law360 (August 28, 2020, 9:55 PM EDT) -- Instead of allowing paramedics to check on her daughter's welfare, the mother of an "ER" actress said South Pasadena police officers illegally stormed her daughter's apartment with assault rifles and killed her, according to a lawsuit filed in California federal court. On Aug. 30, 2018, a friend of actress Vanessa Marquez called the South Pasadena Fire Department asking paramedics to check on Marquez because she had a history of seizures. But without any probable cause, officers from the South Pasadena Police Department also showed up and tried to force her to go to the hospital, according to the complaint filed Thursday...

