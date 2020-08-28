Calif. Pushes To Keep Unauthorized Immigrants In Census

Law360 (August 28, 2020, 6:42 PM EDT) -- The state of California urged a federal judge to order the Trump administration to include undocumented immigrants in this year's census count, arguing that plans to leave them uncounted fly in the face of 230 years of constitutional interpretation. Leading a group of cities, residents and nonprofit groups from throughout the country, California on Thursday pressed U.S. District Judge Lucy H. Koh to grant them partial summary judgment in a suit claiming that President Donald Trump flouted the Constitution and the Census Act when he issued a July 21 memo directing the executive agency to figure out how many individuals are...

