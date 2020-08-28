DOD Proposes Contract Block For Cos. With Venezuela Deals

Law360 (August 28, 2020, 10:59 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Defense on Friday proposed a rule to block companies who do business with Venezuela from receiving defense contracts, part of a broader U.S. pressure campaign against Venezuela's Maduro government. The Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement, or DFARS, rule will prohibit the DOD from entering into a contract with anyone who "has business operations with an authority of the government of Venezuela that is not recognized as the legitimate government of Venezuela by the United States government," according to the department. What that means in practice is that the DOD won't be able to do business with anyone...

