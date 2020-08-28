OneWeb Gets FCC Green Light For 1.3K New Satellites

Law360 (August 28, 2020, 6:36 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission gave satellite internet service OneWeb the go-ahead to offer broadband services from nearly 1,300 new satellites in a Wednesday order, saying the company's plan would boost competition for the broadband services it proposed. The order approved 1,280 OneWeb satellites to be deployed in a swath of spectrum called the V-band, after the commission approved 720 satellites to operate in Ku and Ka spectrum bands in mid-2017. According to the FCC's Wednesday order, the group of 720 satellites will also be permitted to operate in the V-band. "After review of the record, we conclude that granting OneWeb access...

