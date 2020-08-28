Sanctuary Belize Execs Face $120M Judgment In Scam Suit

Law360 (August 28, 2020, 10:19 PM EDT) -- The operators of purported luxury development Sanctuary Belize will have to pay more than $120 million in addition to facing bans from certain business sectors after a Maryland federal judge ruled Friday that they had run a real estate scam that swindled American consumers. Following a 17-day trial earlier this year and months of post-trial litigation, U.S. District Judge Peter J. Messitte ruled Friday that the Federal Trade Commission had proven its case against Sanctuary Belize founders Andris Pukke and Peter Baker and co-conspirators John Usher and Luke Chadwick. The men were ordered jointly and severally responsible for paying $120.2 million...

