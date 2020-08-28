UK-Nigerian Citizen Extradited To NY Over Bank Fraud Scams

Law360 (August 28, 2020, 8:42 PM EDT) -- A dual British-Nigerian citizen has been extradited to New York to face federal criminal fraud and money laundering charges for his alleged role in a series of bank account schemes that netted about $2 million, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Friday. Habeeb Audu, 53, also known as "Dickson," was first indicted in June 2019 and arrested in London on a provisional arrest warrant that month. He is expected to appear before a New York federal magistrate judge on Aug. 31, prosecutors said. Audu is charged with one count of conspiracy to commit bank and wire fraud, four counts of conspiracy...

