Tribes Seek Final Judgment Certification In Okla. Gaming Row

Law360 (August 31, 2020, 3:11 PM EDT) -- A group of more than 30 Oklahoma tribes on Friday asked a federal judge to certify that his July partial summary judgment in their favor is final in a case involving a bid by Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt to take a larger cut of their gaming revenue.

Chief U.S. District Judge Timothy D. DeGiusti should quickly certify his partial judgment that the tribes' gaming compacts renewed automatically in January for the next 15 years, the Cherokee, Chickasaw and Choctaw tribes and co-plaintiffs said. Further delay will only perpetuate a "cloud of uncertainty," they claimed.

"[Certification] would promote stability in Oklahoma tribal...

