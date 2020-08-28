FCC Rejects Challenge To ViSalus Robocall Waiver

Law360 (August 28, 2020, 9:32 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission has rejected a consumer's attempt to challenge robocall rule waivers previously granted to a health supplement marketer, the same day that an Oregon federal judge cemented a $925 million jury verdict against the company. The agency on Thursday rejected an appeal by Lori Wakefield, who separately led a class action lawsuit against ViSalus Inc. and claimed the FCC wrongly exempted the marketer from anti-robocall rules. The FCC, however, ruled that Wakefield didn't have a close enough connection to the matter and that she gave up any stake in the waiver decision by failing to file previous comments...

