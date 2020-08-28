FCC Lifts Domestic Coverage Rule For Satellite Networks

Law360 (August 28, 2020, 8:04 PM EDT) -- Satellite constellation operators no longer need to provide nationwide broadband coverage to remain in the FCC's good graces — the agency has lifted that restriction, saying Friday the move should allow for more focus on coverage in remote areas. The Federal Communications Commission voted to change the rule Wednesday after deciding the mandate was "no longer needed to ensure all Americans have access to the benefits" of the satellite systems and in some cases can even impede coverage. As an example, the commission pointed toward a move to provide satellite-based broadband coverage in Alaska and other Arctic areas — under the...

