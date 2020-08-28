UVA Researcher From China Stole Trade Secrets, Feds Say

Law360 (August 28, 2020, 10:10 PM EDT) -- A University of Virginia researcher conducting U.S. government-funded engineering research stole software code trade secrets and then tried to take them back home to China, the U.S. Department of Justice said Friday. Haizhou Hu, a Chinese national conducting research at UVA's Department of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering under the guidance of an unnamed professor, was arrested as he attempted to board a flight from Chicago to Qingdao, China, federal prosecutors said. He was charged with accessing a computer without authorization, or exceeding authorization, to obtain information from a protected computer and theft of trade secrets, according to the criminal complaint filed...

