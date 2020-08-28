Luxury Homes By Calif. Lake Imperil Bald Eagles, Groups Say

Law360 (August 28, 2020, 9:24 PM EDT) -- A California county's approval of a high-end 50-home development on a lakeshore that's home to wildlife including a pair of bald eagles violated state environmental law and should be overturned, green groups said in a lawsuit filed Thursday. The San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors in July approved the 62-acre Moon Camp development on the north shore of Big Bear Lake, which the Center for Biological Diversity and Friends of Big Bear Valley said is located on undeveloped land that's currently home to flying squirrels, ashy gray Indian paintbrush and pebble plains, in addition to the eagles. According to the groups,...

