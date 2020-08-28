FBI Said To Have Eyes On Bankrupt OneJet's CEO

Law360 (August 28, 2020, 8:05 PM EDT) -- The FBI is allegedly looking into the CEO and co-founder of defunct airline OneJet, and a group of investors suing him asked a Pittsburgh federal bankruptcy court Friday for permission to give agents their transcript of an interview with him. According to a motion filed before U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Gregory L. Taddonio, who is overseeing the former boutique airline's Chapter 7 dissolution, agents contacted the investors who had recently taken part in a Rule 2004 examination of OneJet CEO and co-founder Matthew Maguire, seeking copies of the transcript of that examination and any depositions he had given. "Agents ... advised counsel...

