Brand Battles: Starbucks Chases After 'Puppuccino' TM

Law360 (August 28, 2020, 7:59 PM EDT) -- In Law360's latest roundup of new actions at the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board, Starbucks is back at the board to fight a "Puppuccino" application, saying customers would link it with the coffee chain's secret-menu drink for dogs — plus four other TTAB cases you need to know. 'Puppuccino' Battle Brewing Starbucks went to the board this week to stop a New Jersey woman from registering "Puppuccino" as a trademark for edible pet treats on the grounds that consumers would confuse it with a dog-friendly drink sold in its retail stores. As noted in its brief, Starbucks' "Puppuccino" drink is just...

