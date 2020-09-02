Real Estate Rumors: AMLI, MiddleGround, Frank Kriger

Law360 (September 2, 2020, 7:59 PM EDT) -- Jenco Properties has purchased a Fort Lauderdale, Florida, apartment complex for $67.53 million, according to a report Wednesday from the South Florida Business Journal. The deal is for AMLI Flagler Village, a 218-unit property, and the seller is AMLI Residential, according to the report. Private equity shop MiddleGround Capital has reached a deal to lease 8,425 square feet of space in Manhattan's Soho neighborhood, Commercial Observer reported Wednesday, citing a source with knowledge of the matter. The firm is taking floor four at 10 Crosby St., which is owned by Madison Capital, and the lease is for 10 years, according to...

