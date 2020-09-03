Real Estate Rumors: Pinnacle, CBRE, Wells Fargo

Law360 (September 3, 2020, 6:51 PM EDT) -- Pinnacle Housing Group is seeking to build a 125-unit affordable housing project in Miami-Dade County, the South Florida Business Journal reported on Thursday. The company is aiming to build the project at 601 N.W. 14th Ave. in Homestead, Florida, and is hoping to get permission from the county for the proposed nine-building project, according to the report. The Herndon, Virginia, seven-story building that's Peraton's global headquarters has traded hands for $50 million, Commercial Observer reported on Thursday. The publication said CBRE Group Inc. facilitated the trade of the 167,285-square-foot Monument I office complex at 12975 Worldgate Drive, and added that buyer...

