VW Ramps Up Bid To Undo 9th Circ. Anti-Tampering Ruling

Law360 (August 31, 2020, 3:57 PM EDT) -- Volkswagen asked the Ninth Circuit to hold off on allowing two counties to restart litigation claiming the automaker's use of emissions-cheating devices violated anti-tampering laws, saying it wants the U.S. Supreme Court to resolve conflicting rulings on the preemptive scope of the Clean Air Act. Days after the Ninth Circuit rejected its petition for a rehearing en banc, Volkswagen Group of America Inc. on Sunday filed a motion to stay mandate, saying the appellate court's June 1 decision reviving lawsuits from Salt Lake County, Utah, and the Environmental Protection Commission of Hillsborough County, Florida, over post-sale updates to vehicles' emissions controls...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS