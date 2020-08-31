Alsup Lets Facebook Out Of Fake Ad Click Fight For Now

Law360 (August 31, 2020, 6:53 PM EDT) -- U.S. District Judge William Alsup tossed a proposed class action claiming Facebook broke its contract with advertisers by charging them for bogus clicks, ruling Friday that the advertiser never alleged its decision to do business with Facebook relied on a promise of reimbursement for fake clicks. The California federal judge did agree to provide William F. Doshier and his Conway, Arkansas-based website hosting company DotStrategy Co. leave to amend but said that the suit as it currently stands fails to plead actual reliance, as required to prove its theory of fraud. "Plaintiff's main theory of the case rests upon Facebook's alleged...

