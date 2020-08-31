Trump Tells 2nd Circ. Deck Stacked Against Him In Tax Row

Law360 (August 31, 2020, 7:30 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump pushed the Second Circuit on Monday not to allow a Manhattan grand jury to subpoena his tax records, arguing that the case should be stayed because a district court stacked the deck against him. President Donald Trump said Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr.'s office has "run roughshod" over him in the quest for his tax records. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) Trump told the circuit court that whereas the U.S. Supreme Court said in July that Trump could argue that the subpoena for his tax records by Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. was too broad and in bad faith, Manhattan...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS