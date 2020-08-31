Whole Foods' BLM Mask Ban Is About Race, Workers Say

Law360 (August 31, 2020, 5:51 PM EDT) -- Whole Foods employees suing the popular grocer for banning Black Lives Matter face masks at work blasted the company's assertion that racism isn't at play, pointing to Whole Foods' allegedly spotty record of dress code enforcement when workers openly support other causes. "In light of its previous lax enforcement of the dress code, Whole Foods has essentially invented discipline for its Black and non-Black employees to bar the BLM message advocating for Black employees," the workers told a Massachusetts federal court in a filing Friday. Whole Foods' strict enforcement of the Black Lives Matter ban is clearly based on race, they said,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS