GM And Bosch Want Chevy Cruze Emissions RICO Suit Axed

Law360 (August 31, 2020, 6:52 PM EDT) -- General Motors and auto parts maker Bosch have asked a Michigan federal judge to dump amended proposed class claims that they rigged Chevrolet Cruze diesel vehicles to cheat emissions tests, saying the cars don't have any defeat devices and there's no evidence they flouted emissions standards. General Motors LLC moved for summary judgment on Saturday following a separate, but similar motion from Robert Bosch LLC the day before, seeking to dismantle a four-year-old Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act suit that they claim is just "copycat" litigation stemming from Volkswagen's highly publicized 2015 "clean diesel" emissions-cheating scandal. "In short, the undisputed...

