FCC Tells DC Circ. That 5G Order Won't Harm Satellite Cos.

Law360 (August 31, 2020, 6:07 PM EDT) -- Small satellite operators suing to stop the Federal Communications Commission from auctioning off swaths of spectrum for 5G use were fine with the plan until they found out they weren't getting paid, the agency told the D.C. Circuit. The FCC noted in its brief opposing the operators' petition for court review of the transition plan that the commission preserved their ability to provide service when satellite operators move to the upper portion of the C-band. But it also insisted there's no reason it should have to shell out moving costs to incumbent small satellite operators that won't have to move anything out of...

