Couple Asks Calif. Jury To Award $70M In Zoom Asbestos Trial

Law360 (August 31, 2020, 10:04 PM EDT) -- A former custodian and his wife urged a California jury Monday to award them $70 million during closing arguments of an online trial over claims against Honeywell and others that asbestos in brake pads contributed to his mesothelioma, while Honeywell argued that he was genetically predisposed to cancer and they should get nothing. During a trial held via Zoom, Peter C. Beirne of the Paul Law Firm asked the jury to award his client, 56-year-old Ricardo Ocampo, $60 million for past and future expenses, including $1 for "every breath" he'll lose to cancer, and to award Ocampo's 51-year-old wife, Elvia, $10...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS