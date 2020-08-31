Bio-Rad Gets 10X Genomics' Antitrust Claims Trimmed

Law360 (August 31, 2020, 10:34 PM EDT) -- Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. was dealt a partial victory in its patent dispute against life sciences company 10X Genomics Inc. when a Massachusetts federal judge on Monday whittled down some antitrust counterclaims Bio-Rad had called "implausible." In a 51-page order, U.S. District Judge William G. Young partially granted Bio-Rad's request to dismiss 10X Genomics' counterclaims in the parties' dispute over whether 10X Genomics' biological analysis products stepped on Bio-Rad and Harvard University's intellectual property. 10X Genomics said Bio-Rad illegally acquired a competitor to gain monopoly power in three different markets. Bio-Rad had slammed the allegations as "implausible," accusing the company of spinning...

